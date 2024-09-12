The Government Press Office (GPO) will revoke the press credentials of Al Jazeera journalists working in Jerusalem.

The move comes after a unanimous government decision in May to close the channel in Israel and block their broadcasts.

The GPO made its decision after checking the relevant aspects, including the legal authorization, and receiving the opinion of security officials, and per GPO regulations which qualify the GPO director to revoke press credentials after concluding that the bearer threatens national security.

GPO Director Nitzan Chen stated: "The GPO carefully upholds the freedom of the press and freedom of expression and sees them as supreme values. Since October 7th, lines have been crossed concerning Al Jazeera's operations in Israel. Some of the channel's reports do not meet universal journalistic standards including minimal rules of ethics, fairness, and balance.

"This is a media outlet that disseminates false content, which includes incitement against Israelis and Jews and constitutes a threat to IDF soldiers. Therefore, the use of GPO cards in the course of the journalists' work could in itself jeopardize state security at this time of military emergency," he added.

The revocation of GPO cards will be subject to a hearing and will include Al Jazeera journalists and broadcasters in Hebrew and Arabic, but will not include the channel's producers and photographers. The revocation will be valid for as long as the Knesset legislation and the temporary order are in force.