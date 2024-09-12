Egypt has accepted a proposal to place Arab forces along the Philadelphi Corridor as part of an agreement on "the day after" the war ends, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported Thursday morning.

The proposal was discussed as part of the United Arab Emirates efforts to find solutions to end the conflict, as the UAE holds talks with a variety of Arab countries, including Morocco, Mauritania, and Djibouti to examine the possibility of forming a joint Arab force.

In addition, according to the reports, the proposed Arab force would control the Netzarim Corridor, which separates southern Gaza from northern Gaza, so as to enable the Israeli forces to withdraw from the area.

Israel, meanwhile, is working on a number of solutions in case it is forced to withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor, to ensure that its own security needs are protected. Stationing a joint Arab force in the area is seen as a way to provide for Israel's demands for supervision and control, while also providing a solution for the sensitivity of the region.

Egypt has expressed preference for placing observers to supervise the movements of Gazan forces in the area; the proposal typifies Egypt's attempt to balance the desire for quiet in the region with Egypt's own desire to avoid involving itself too deeply in Gaza's affairs.