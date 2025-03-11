The Hamas terrorist organization claimed on Monday that Israel is violating the ceasefire agreement, as the IDF did not implement a gradual reduction in the scope of its forces along the Philadelphi Corridor during the first phase and did not begin withdrawing from the corridor on the 42nd day after the start of the agreement's implementation.

In a statement, Hamas claimed that Israel’s actions constitute a blatant violation of the agreement and an overt attempt to undermine and empty it of content.

According to Hamas, the continued violations of the agreement demonstrate the approach of the "occupation," which is to disregard agreements and evade its international commitments.

Hamas demanded that the mediating countries exert pressure on Israel to comply with the terms of the agreement, withdraw the IDF from the Philadelphi Corridor, and immediately resume negotiations on the second phase of the agreement.

The statement emphasized that commitment to the agreement and the completion of negotiations are the only way to secure the return of the hostages, and any delay means endangering their lives and harming their families.