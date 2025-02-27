An Israeli source on Thursday morning clarified that Israel will not withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, despite reports that this was required as per the ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The Philadelphi Corridor runs parallel to the Gaza-Egypt border and is key in preventing smuggling and keeping Hamas in check

"We won't leave the Philadelphi Corridor," the source stressed. "We won't allow the Hamas murderers to return to wandering with trucks and rifles on our border, and we won't allow them to rebuild themselves through smuggling."

The statement follows the return to Israel of the remains of four deceased hostages, marking the end of the first stage of the deal with Hamas. International mediators are continuing efforts to extend the first stage, or advance negotiations for the deal's theoretical second stage.

Foreign media reports allege that Israel is scheduled to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor by March 9, as part of the deal. However, Israel's clarification indicates that this will not be kept, likely due to security concerns stemming from Hamas' repeated violations of the deal, multiple attempts at rocket launches towards Israel during the period of the ceasefire, and concerns of Hamas regaining its strength.

On Wednesday, Kan News reported that Israel is holding talks with the US to extend the first stage for several weeks, in order to secure the release of additional hostages. The report said that in exchange for the hostages, Israel would examine the possibility of withdrawing from the Philadelphi Corridor and releasing additional convicted terrorists from prison.

The mediators are attempting to ensure that the deal extends throughout the duration of Ramadan, which begins next week.