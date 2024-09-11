US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Tuesday with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant following the death of US citizen Aysenur Eygi Eygi during a protest near Shechem (Nablus) this past Friday.

The Pentagon said in a statement that Austin expressed “his grave concern for the IDF's responsibility for the unprovoked and unjustified death of American citizen Aysenur Eygi while she was attending a protest in the West Bank.”

“The Secretary urged Minister Gallant to reexamine the IDF's rules of engagement” in Judea and Samaria, the statement added.

“Secretary Austin also offered his condolences for the three Israeli civilians killed by a gunman at the Allenby Bridge Crossing. Secretary Austin reiterated the importance of reaching a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza that secures the release of all the hostages and de-escalates hostilities in the region,” said the Pentagon.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF announced the findings of the inquiry conducted by its commanders into the incident in which Eygi was killed.

The inquiry found that it is highly likely that she was hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire which was not aimed at her, but aimed at the key instigator of the riot.

The incident took place during a violent riot in which dozens of Palestinian Arab suspects burned tires and hurled rocks toward security forces at the Beita Junction.

Following the incident, an investigation was launched by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID). The findings will be submitted for review by the Military Advocate General’s Corps upon its conclusion.

"The IDF expresses its deepest regret over the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi," the IDF stated.