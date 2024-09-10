The IDF has announced the findings of the inquiry conducted by its commanders into the incident in which a US citizen, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, was killed at the Beita Junction in Samaria last Friday.

The inquiry found that it is highly likely that she was hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire which was not aimed at her, but aimed at the key instigator of the riot. The incident took place during a violent riot in which dozens of Palestinian suspects burned tires and hurled rocks toward security forces at the Beita Junction.

Following the incident, an investigation was launched by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID). The findings will be submitted for review by the Military Advocate General’s Corps upon its conclusion.

Israel has sent a request to carry out an autopsy.

"The IDF expresses its deepest regret over the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi," the IDF stated.