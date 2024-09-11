US President Joe Biden was asked on Tuesday about the death of 26-year-old US citizen Aysenur Eygi Eygi during a protest near Shechem (Nablus) this past Friday.

“Apparently, it was an accident, ricocheted off the ground, and just hit by accident. I'm working that out now,” Biden told reporters.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF announced the findings of the inquiry conducted by its commanders into the incident in which Eygi was killed.

The inquiry found that it is highly likely that she was hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire which was not aimed at her, but aimed at the key instigator of the riot.

The incident took place during a violent riot in which dozens of Palestinian Arab suspects burned tires and hurled rocks toward security forces at the Beita Junction.

Following the incident, an investigation was launched by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID). The findings will be submitted for review by the Military Advocate General’s Corps upon its conclusion.

"The IDF expresses its deepest regret over the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi," the IDF stated.