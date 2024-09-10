Liam Or, a teenager who was kidnapped during the October 7 massacre and released as part of the November 2023 hostage deal, revealed on Tuesday evening the abuse he suffered in captivity.

He explained that he chose to share the horrors he experienced following the publication of the footage from the 'tunnel of horrors' where six hostages were executed less than two weeks ago by the IDF Spokesperson this evening.

In a post to Instagram, Liam wrote, "It's easy to sit on the sofa and talk about the hostages as a headline, and not as people who have been going through a Holocaust for almost a year. I was there."

He said that he is writing the post from Thailand and that he is doing well. "All I think about is those days when I slept with my hands tied behind my back, on the sand and stones."

He added, "I think about the way they pushed me a small piece of cake once a day, so that I wouldn't die quickly but slowly. When your hands are tied you can't stop the monsters there from abusing you."

"Most of all, the families must see their loved ones. Bring them home already - and if you have no way, then please don't make it difficult for the families of the hostages," Liam wrote.