Throughout Monday morning and early afternoon, the Hezbollah terror group launched barrages of missiles and UAVs towards northern Israel.

In one incident, two UAVs were launched towards the northern coastal city of Nahariya. One of these hit the 14th floor of a residential building, causing damage to the building and sparking a fire in the shrubbery below. The other UAV landed in the Mediterranean Sea off the Nahariya coastline.

Shahar, whose home was hit by one of the UAVs launched towards Nahariya, told Galei Zahal, "I ran to the bomb shelter, I didn't manage to close the door and everything exploded around me. It was all smoke and fire, I don't know what I'll do now."

Avi, a resident of Nahariya who lives near the building which was hit, told Israel Hayom, "I was at home during the siren and I went right into the bomb shelter. After two minutes I heard a loud 'boom' and then a continued stream of sirens, and after about ten minutes I came out onto my balcony and I saw that the building next to ours was hit. It's lucky that no one was physically hurt and it was just property. I heard about these explosive UAVs in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and now they are here with us, in Nahariya, in Israel."

Initial reports had claimed that no one was injured in the strike, but the Galilee Medical Center said that it was treating four patients for shock.

Later, a barrage of 15 missiles fell in open areas in northern Israel; no one was reported injured in the attacks.