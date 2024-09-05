A US official on Wednesday night admitted during a press briefing that Hamas has toughened its positions over the course of the negotiations for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal.

Throughout the negotiations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of torpedoing a deal and adding conditions which make a deal less likely or impossible. Netanyahu has repeatedly tried to clarify matters, but his words have been taken with considerable skepticism on the part of many.

According to the official, "Hamas has placed on the table things which are problematic, and which are different than what was said a few months ago." The official also noted that the proposed agreement contains 18 sections, 14 of which have been agreed upon.

"Sometimes you will hear Hamas say that they agreed to a deal on July 2, but they are referring to 14 sections," he added.

"In one paragraph there is a very technical correction, and the other three paragraphs discuss the prisoner swap, where even the text Hamas itself wrote, from July 2, says clearly that there still need to be negotiations. So really, 90%, including what's from Hamas, has been agreed upon."

The official also hinted that Hamas is demanding the release of a larger number of murderers with blood on their hands, as well as additional demands which do not leave Israel's presence along the Philadelphi Corridor as the only point of disagreement.