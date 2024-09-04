National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Wednesday morning said that he is working to end the negotiations with Hamas.

"I am working to end the negotiations with Hamas," he wrote.

"A country whose six hostages were murdered in cold blood does not hold negotiations with the murderers, but stops the negotiations, stops transferring them fuel and electricity, and crushes them until they are defeated."

He stressed, "Continued negotiations only encourages them to create more and more terror, including in Judea and Samaria."

Sources close to Ben Gvir said, "What needs to be done is what [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and even [Defense Minister Yoav] Gallant said at the start of the war: We will not transfer humanitarian aid. No electricity. No fuel. Massive military pressure which will bring Hamas to its knees. That is the only way to free the hostages."

On October 9, 2023, just two days after Hamas brutally massacred over 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped another 250, Gallant promised, "There will be no electricity, food or fuel [delivered to Gaza]."

Gallant added, "I have given an order - Gaza will be under complete closure. There will be no electricity, food or fuel [delivered to Gaza]. We are fighting barbaric [terrorists] and will respond accordingly."