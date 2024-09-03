A high-ranking Israeli delegation of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Justice, Welfare and Health, led by Israel's Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Daniel Meron, appeared today before the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child in Geneva, for a session on protecting children, both physically and emotionally, during wartime.

The UN Council for the Rights of the Child is an advisory body consisting of 18 experts which helps the UN Human Rights Council formulate a position and policy to protect children's rights around the world.

Over the course of six hours, the delegation briefed the UN's Council of Experts on the rights of Israeli children – including dealing with the murder of Israeli children on and after October 7 (the murder of children in Majdal Shams), dealing with bereavement, concern and anxiety surrounding difficult security incidents and dealing with the issue of kidnapped children Kfir and Ariel Bibas, who are still being held hostage in Gaza, their abduction and captivity constituting egregious international crimes.

The Committee heard the emotional testimony of Sabine Taasa, whose 17-year-old son Or and husband Gil (z”l) were murdered by Hamas on October 7.

Another issue that was discussed is Israel’s children's coping with their parents' drafting for reserve duty – an issue that concerns many families in the country.

Israel's ambassador to the UN institutions in Geneva said that "while we are sitting here, 101 hostages are being held in Hamas tunnels in Gaza, including two children, Kfir and Ariel Bibas and their parents. It is unfathomable that children were taken hostage. The crimes of Hamas, in general, and against children, in particular, are the epitome of evil. They stand in complete conflict to every basic principle of humanity and international law."

The ambassador called on the international community to take a firm stand against terrorism, in order to ensure a better future for our children.