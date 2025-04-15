Terrorist who participated in massacre and hostage release ceremony eliminated

Approximately two weeks ago, the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated in central Gaza the terrorist Hamza Wael Muhammad Asafah, head of a Nukhba terrorist cell in Hamas's Deir-al-Balah battalion who infiltrated Israeli territory and took part in the October 7th murderous massacre.

As part of his role in the terrorist organization, Asafah participated in the cynical hostage release ceremony of the returning Israeli hostages Eliyahu Sharabi, Ohad Ben-Ami, and Or Levy.

The IDF stressed that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.