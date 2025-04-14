Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone on Monday with the mothers of the hostages Tamir Nimrodi, Avinatan Or, and Eitan Horn.

In the conversations, the Prime Minister described the efforts to bring the hostages home and updated about the intense negotiations currently underway.

"The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to bringing all hostages home, the living and the deceased as one," his office wrote in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with the family of hostage Eitan Mor and updated them that the negotiations are being held for the return of ten hostages in one phase.

In response to the Prime Minister, the Mor family reiterated the Tikva Forum’s position that all hostages must be returned in one phase and on one bus.