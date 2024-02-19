התיעוד של משפחת ביבס שנחשף על ידי דובר צה"ל דובר צה"ל

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari delivered a statement to the media this evening (Monday) in which he revealed the documentation presented to the Bibas family, in which the mother Shiri, and her two children Ariel and Kfir were seen - apparently days after they were kidnapped together with their father Yarden, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In the video, which was taken in Khan Yunis, the three are alive. However, it is unknown what condition they are in today, 136 days after they were kidnapped.

Jimmy Miller, a relative of theirs, said that "this video has not changed anything, it does not indicate anything new. Since the footage from the first days - it does not indicate anything. We are hoping that they will return to us as soon as possible and that the government does everything in its power."

According to him, "These two children and their parents were supposed to be released at the first blow, and if they were not released at the first wave, the minimum would have been for them to be released in a humanitarian step. We provide humanitarian aid to the other side endlessly - they get everything they need from A to Z and we don't get anything. We are already expecting everything, and hoping for the best."

Kfir Bibas, who was just nine months old on October 7, was the youngest person to be kidnapped during the Hamas massacre. He turned one in captivity last month.