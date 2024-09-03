Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the vote in the Cabinet on the Philadelphi corridor this past Thursday was a mistake, Kan 11 News reported on Monday.

"The vote on Philadelphi was a grave mistake that tied our hands," Deri told Netanyahu, according to the report and, in reference to the murder of the six hostages, added, "From the moment we voted and after what happened, we must not change the decision."

Shas responded to the report and said that "Deri never comments on security-related conversations, whether the leak is true or false."

At his press conference on Monday evening, Netanyahu was asked about the report and responded by criticizing the leaks from the cabinet meetings.

"It is wrong that the military censor allows the publication of quotes from the cabinet, it is wrong that there is no polygraph law and the legal advisers do not allow us to pass one, we will have to bring in legislation that will deal with this."

Netanyahu also said that "this does not happen in any western country in the world. We are arming Hamas with information against us."