US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday held a virtual meeting with the families of the American hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

“During the meeting, Sullivan discussed the heartbreaking news of the six hostages killed by Hamas , including American Hersh Goldberg-Polin,” the White House said in a statement.

“Sullivan discussed the ongoing diplomatic push across the highest levels of the U.S. government to drive towards a deal that secures the release of the remaining hostages. He emphasized President Biden’s and his Administration’s deep commitment to bring the families’ loved ones home as soon as possible,” the statement added.

US President Joe Biden reacted earlier on Sunday to the announcement that six hostages, including US citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, were murdered by their Hamas captors.

"Earlier today, in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, Israeli forces recovered six bodies of hostages held by Hamas. We have now confirmed that one of the hostages killed by these vicious Hamas terrorists was an American citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin," Biden said in a statement published by the White House.

"I am devastated and outraged. Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas’ savage massacre. He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world. I have gotten to know his parents, Jon and Rachel. They have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable. They have been relentless and irrepressible champions of their son and of all the hostages held in unconscionable conditions. I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express. I know all Americans tonight will have them in their prayers, just as Jill and I will. I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages," Biden said.

Hours earlier, Biden commented in a conversation with reporters on the efforts to achieve a ceasefire and hostage release deal, saying, "It's time this war ended…I think we're on the verge of having an agreement."

He said he was "still optimistic" about the prospects of an agreement and added that "people are continuing to meet."

"We think we can close the deal, they've all said they agree on the principles," said Biden.

Biden has been pushing an outline for a ceasefire and hostage release deal that he first laid out in May.

Last Sunday, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters that talks over a possible ceasefire in Gaza and hostage release deal ended without agreement in Cairo.

Later, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States is still “feverishly” working in Cairo toward reaching a deal for a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage release deal.