During the first of two White House Hanukkah parties on Tuesday, President Donald Trump called to the stage Ronen and Orna Neutra, parents of US-Israeli deceased hostage Captain Omer Neutra , as well as Adi and Yael Alexander, parents of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, a lone IDF soldier who was released from captivity and recently returned to the IDF .

Trump told attendees that all 28 deceased hostages had been returned. Ronen Neutra, however, reminded the President and everyone that one deceased hostage, Ran Gvili, remains in Gaza.

“We got all of them...and we did something that was an amazing thing to me, because the parents of those that had died....they had the same intensity as people that wanted to get their living child. The same exact intensity. In some cases, they even said more than they wanted to get their son home. And you are the best example of all,” Trump said. “And we got all 28 of them out, every single one of them.”

Ronen Neutra said, “I just want to say one thing. You did an amazing job for us, for Israel, for the Jewish people. We are so, so thankful. There’s so many people here, including our friends, that we owe so much. But your amazing leadership brought us to the point where we got our kid back. There’s still one left. Ran Gvili, he’s still there. I want to say thank you to everyone. We know you’re going to bring him back.”