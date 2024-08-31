The IDF on Saturday evening announced the elimination of a key Islamic Jihad commander on Thursday.

In a joint IDF and ISA operation in central Gaza, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the Commander of the Islamic Jihad's Central Camps Brigade, the terrorist Muhammad Katrouy.

Katrouy was responsible for rocket attacks against Israel from the central Gaza Strip and the Islamic Jihad's terror activities against Israeli civilians and soldiers. He held a number of roles in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, including Deputy Brigade Commander and Intelligence Officer.

Earlier this week, during operational activity in the Rafah area in southern Gaza, IDF troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters encounters and in aerial strikes.

One of the terrorists eliminated in the area of Khan Yunis was Osama Jadallah, a commander in the Islamic Jihad’s intelligence unit who took part in the October 7th Massacre.