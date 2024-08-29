IDF troops continue operational activity in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip. Over the past day, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters encounters and in aerial strikes.

One of the terrorists eliminated in the area of Khan Yunis was Osama Jadallah, a commander in the Islamic Jihad’s intelligence unit who took part in the October 7th Massacre.

IDF troops continue operational activity in the area of Khan Yunis and on the outskirts of Deir al Balah. Over the past day, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists, including in aerial strikes.

In ongoing activity in central Gaza, IDF troops eliminated a terrorist cell with an IAF aircraft and are conducting targeted raids in the area.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 40 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including manned launch posts, military structures, terror infrastructure, and more.