Three individuals were killed Friday in an aerial strike on a vehicle in Zababdeh, south of Jenin, Arab reports claimed.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF reported that aircraft struck a terror cell during clashes with security forces in Jenin.

On Thursday, the IDF reported that during counterterrorism activities in Tulkarm, Israeli security forces eliminated five terrorists who had hidden inside a mosque. One of the terrorists who was eliminated was Muhhamad Jabber, "Abu Shujaa", the head of a terrorist network in Nur Shams, was involved in carrying out numerous terror attacks.

The security forces dismantled dozens of explosive devices that were planted under the roads intended to be used in attacks on the forces, and terrorists were eliminated in IAF strikes and exchanges of fire.

During the counterterrorism activity, the soldiers apprehended terror suspects and located and confiscated weapons, including M-16 machine guns, ammunition and additional military equipment.