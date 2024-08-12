Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded today (Monday) to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who called for sanctions to be imposed on Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"Borrell, who doesn’t stop misleading the public by claiming that the IDF’s retaliatory bombing in Gaza is worse than that of Nazi Germany, and who had the audacity to call the IDF’s Operation Arnon aimed at rescuing the hostages a 'massacre of the Palestinian people' has clearly shown what side he’s on. His words are a clear and dangerous indication that he sides with terror and let there be no mistake, he could not care less about the Palestinian people," Smotrich stated.

He continued, "If Borrell did in fact care about the Palestinians, he would oppose the wall constructed by Egypt to surround Gaza and to imprison Gazans. He would assist those Gazans trying to escape the brutality of Hamas and start a new and secure life within the EU."

"Instead, in order to appease Hamas supporters in Europe, Borrell has decided he’s even willing to sacrifice the people of Gaza just so he can attack Israel while it fights the war of the entire western civilization against the barbaric genocidal Hamas as well as the Iranian axis of evil that threatens western society in its entirety." he added.

"There will be a time in which Europe will be ashamed of Borrell and the double standard that he and many of his friends have applied to Israel while siding with actual terrorists.

"This war requires the choice between good and evil, and clearly Borrell has chosen the wrong side of history," Smotrich concluded.

On Sunday, Borrell wrote on X. “While the World pushes for a ceasefire in Gaza, Min. Ben Gvir calls for cutting fuel and aid to civilians. Like Min. Smotrich’s sinister statements, this is an incitement to war crimes. Sanctions must be on our EU agenda.”

“I urge the Israeli government to unequivocally distance itself from these incitements to commit war crimes, and call it to engage in good faith in the negotiations facilitated by the US, Qatar and Egypt for an immediate ceasefire," Borrel said.