Security forces launched an extensive counterterrorism operation in Jenin and Tulkarm overnight Tuesday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) spokesperson said in a joint statement.

Palestinian Arabs reported an ongoing gun battle and that at least two terrorists were eliminated. In addition, the reports said that several terrorists were injured in the exchange of fire.

The reports also said that the IDF troops were surrounding Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin.

On Monday evening, the IDF struck an operations room in Tulkarm, eliminating five terrorists from the air, including a terrorist who was released this past November as part of the hostage release deal.

The Palestinian Arabs claimed that a warehouse full of explosives was bombed in the attack. The Palestinian Authority “health ministry” said that "five dead arrived at the hospital in Tulkarm as a result of the bombing in the Nur al-Shams camp."

Late last week, IDF, Border Police, and the Shin Bet completed a 14-hour counterterrorism operation in the Tulkarm area.

During the operation, an IAF aircraft attacked and killed three armed terrorists in the area.

As part of the operation, soldiers from the Haruv unit under the direction of the ISA destroyed two explosives laboratories and soldiers of the Duvdevan unit destroyed the apartment of wanted persons and arrested a wanted person.

In addition, the forces destroyed explosive devices planted in the traffic routes with the aim of harming Israeli forces.