On Thursday, IDF, Border Police, and ISA completed a 14-hour counterterrorism operation in the Tulkarm area.

During the operation, an IAF aircraft attacked and killed three armed terrorists in the area.

As part of the operation, soldiers from the Haruv unit under the direction of the ISA destroyed two explosives laboratories and soldiers of the Duvdevan unit destroyed the apartment of wanted persons and arrested a wanted person. In addition, the forces destroyed explosive devices planted in the traffic routes with the aim of harming Israeli forces.

Over the course of the week, security forces arrested more than 40 wanted persons and confiscated about 15 weapons and about 60,000 NIS in terrorist funds.

So far, since the beginning of the war, over 4,850 wanted persons have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria, over 1,960 of whom are associated with the Hamas terrorist organization.