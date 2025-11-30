Over the weekend, residents of Kedumim gathered with the Perry family to celebrate the elimination of the terrorist who murdered Gideon Perry.

Kedumim Council Head Ozel Vatik attended the event and shared that he had spoken earlier with Defense Minister Israel Katz, whom he thanked - along with the security forces - for the successful operation.

"The minister asked me to tell the family that he has not forgotten Gideon and emphasized the importance of eliminating his murderer in every security assessment concerning Judea and Samaria," Vatik said.

He added, "The recent operations by the IDF and the Shin Bet, including this specific incident, are highly significant and impactful. The capabilities being revealed are almost beyond imagination."

Vatik emphasized that the improvement in the security situation across Judea and Samaria stems from the continuous efforts of the IDF and the Shin Bet. "The heightened readiness to act at any time and in any place is the result of hard work by many - including Central Command Chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, Division Commander Brig. Gen. Kobi Heller, the brigade commanders in Samaria, Menashe, and Ephraim, the Shin Bet, and other security agencies."

The event was held in a warm and emotional atmosphere, with Kedumim residents bringing cakes, donuts, and pastries, and embracing the Perry family.