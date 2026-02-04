In response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement overnight (Wednesday), during which terrorists opened fire at IDF troops in the northern Gaza Strip, and as a result, severely injured a reserve officer, the IDF struck a Hamas terrorist in the southern Gaza Strip earlier today.

The strike targeted the terrorist Bilal Abu Assi, a Hamas Nukhba Platoon Commander who led the infiltration into Kibbutz Nir Oz on the brutal October 7th massacre, during which dozens of civilians were abducted and murdered. The terrorist likely took part in holding deceased hostages captive throughout the war, and in addition, the terrorist led terror attacks against IDF troops throughout the war.

The IDF is aware of the claim that several uninvolved civilians, including a medical staff member, were hit in the strike. Prior to and during the strike, steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians as much as possible, including the use of surveillance and precise munitions. The IDF stated that it "regrets any harm caused to uninvolved civilians."

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against any attempts by the terror organizations in the Gaza Strip to execute terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians, whilst mitigating harm to uninvolved civilians," the military added.