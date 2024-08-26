The IDF on Monday evening struck an operations room in Tulkarm, eliminating five terrorists from the air, including a terrorist who was released this past November as part of the hostage release deal.

Palestinian Arab media reported that a higher number of terrorists were eliminated, with some reports claiming that the IDF eliminated eight terrorists.

Late last week, IDF, Border Police, and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) completed a 14-hour counterterrorism operation in the Tulkarm area.

During the operation, an IAF aircraft attacked and killed three armed terrorists in the area.

As part of the operation, soldiers from the Haruv unit under the direction of the ISA destroyed two explosives laboratories and soldiers of the Duvdevan unit destroyed the apartment of wanted persons and arrested a wanted person.

In addition, the forces destroyed explosive devices planted in the traffic routes with the aim of harming Israeli forces.