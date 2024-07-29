תיעוד מעצר חוליית הרצח דוברות המשטרה

A five-member assassination cell, three of them brothers, will be indicted Monday for the murder of Nissim Hamza.

The three brothers were arrested by Border Police as they hid in an apartment near Jenin.

Hamza was shot dead as he sat in his vehicle near a mosque in Kafr Kanna on May 21. It was later found that Hamza and the three brothers' father had a business dispute regarding the dissolution of their business partnership. It was following this dispute that the brothers decided to murder Hamza.

The brothers served as the cell which carried out the murder. Two other suspects followed Hamza in two different vehicles, and passed the information on his location to the assassination cell in real time.

After Hamza was identified entering the mosque, the three brothers waited for him nearby, and as he exited the mosque and entered his vehicle, they murdered him from close range.

Immediately following the murder, the three brothers escaped to an apartment used for hiding suspects, located in a Palestinian Authority-controlled area, and remained there until their arrest.