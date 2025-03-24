In a joint operation, Judea and Samaria police officers, Border Police officers, and the IDF's Judea Brigade searched the Palestinian Authority village of Dayr Samet in the Judea region, with the goal of locating illegal weapons.

During searches, Yassam officers in Judea and Samaria together with police detectives found a number of weapons, including a large homemade explosive device, parts of an M16, two matching magazines, and dozens of 5.56mm rounds.

Following an x-ray examination of the device by police sappers, it became clear that the device was relatively large and included a large amount of explosive material, as well as nails and ball bearings.

The explosive device was neutralized in a controlled fashion, and no one was injured.

The terrorist in possession of the weapons, a resident of the village, was arrested and taken for questioning by the unit responsible for fighting crime in Judea.