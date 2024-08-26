On Sunday, the Hamas terrorist organization launched a rocket approximately 25 meters from the area of a school in Khan Yunis toward Rishon Lezion in central Israel. IDF troops identified the source of the launch and directed the IAF to precisely strike the launcher from which the rocket was fired, alongside additional terrorist infrastructure used by the terrorists in the area.

Following the strike on the launcher, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of additional rockets.

Over the past day, IDF troops operating in the areas of Khan Yunis and the outskirts of Deir El Balah eliminated dozens of terrorists and located large quantities of weapons, including explosives, AK-47s and mortar shells. In one incident, IDF troops eliminated a terrorist who fired an anti-tank missile toward them. No injuries were reported.

Furthermore, over the past day in the area of Tel al-Sultan, IDF soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists, dismantled terrorist infrastructure, and located weapons.

During IDF operational activity in the central Gaza Strip, troops continued to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, eliminate terrorists, and locate underground terrorist infrastructure and weapons.

In various incidents, the troops eliminated with tank fire numerous terrorist cells that operated in proximity to the troops and posed a threat to them.