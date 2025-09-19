Following IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops continue to operate in the northern Gaza Strip. During their activity, the troops directed an IAF aircraft that struck and eliminated the terrorist Sim Mahmoud Yusuf Abu Alkhir, who served as Deputy Head of Military Intelligence in Hamas’ Bureij Battalion and took part in advancing and executing terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians as much as possible, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

As part of IDF troops’ activities over the past day, over ten terrorists were eliminated, weapons were located and numerous military infrastructure sites were dismantled.

In the area of Gaza City, IDF troops continue to expand their activity in the area, and along with the IAF, dismantled more than 20 military infrastructure sites, including observation posts belonging to the terrorist organizations.

In the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops continue to operate in the areas of Khan Yunis and Rafah, eliminating terrorists who posed a threat to the troops, and dismantling dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites.