Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday recommended that Israel threaten to "blow up" Iran's oil refineries if the remaining hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7 terrorist attack are not released soon.

“I think we got to remember that the October 7th attack was generated, in my view, to stop normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. It's a nightmare for Iran and her proxies, for the Arabs and Israelis to reconcile and make peace and take the region in a different direction," Graham told CNN in an interview. "As to the hostages, I would hold Iran responsible for their well-being."

"If I were the state of Israel, I would tell the ayatollah, if these people do not come home alive – the ones that are left alive – and if we don't get the bodies of the fallen, we're going to blow up your oil refineries," he added. "That's the only way you're ever going to get the hostages released is to put pressure on Iran."

Graham has long been a staunch supporter of Israel. He recently said that, should the Biden administration follow through on its threat to stall US military aid for Israel, the White House would be "rewarding the tactics of Hamas to put civilians at risk."

He has also denounced the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), saying in March the organization is “dead to the Congress” and “dead to the United States.”

In November, Graham warned Iran against escalating the Israel-Hamas war, saying, “Iran, if you escalate this war, we’re coming for you.”

His comments on Sunday follow Israel's preemptive strike in Lebanon, to prevent Hezbollah from attacking strategic targets in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the strike at the start of the Cabinet meeting and said, "What happened today is not the end of the story. Hezbollah tried this morning to attack the State of Israel with rockets and UAVs. We order the IDF to carry out a powerful preventative attack to remove the threat.”

Netanyahu added, "We are striking Hezbollah with surprising crushing blows. Three weeks ago, we eliminated its military chief and today we foiled its attack plans. Nasrallah in Beirut and Khamenei in Tehran must know that this is another step to change the situation in the north and to bring our residents home safely. And I reiterate- this is not the end of the story."