US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has called for the "military and political annihilation" of Hamas following reports that Palestinian crowds in Gaza celebrated the return of four deceased Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two young children.

"Like most Americans, I was disgusted at the way Palestinian crowds reacted to the release of four dead Israeli hostages, which included a mother and her four-year-old and nine-month-old sons," Graham wrote on social media.

He described the people of Gaza as "the most radicalized on the planet" and proposed a clear path forward. "Phase II should go as follows: Hamas voluntarily leaves, or Israel will reengage militarily with the goal of annihilating Hamas," he stated.

Graham compared the situation to post-World War II, saying, "This is what America did regarding Germany and Japan – the complete annihilation of despotic regimes with an effort over decades to rebuild the culture."

He added, "Without this outcome, there is no hope for peace or coexistence."