Before the start of the cabinet meeting on Sunday at the Kirya Base in Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about Israel's preemptive strike in Lebanon.

"What happened today is not the end of the story. Hezbollah tried this morning to attack the State of Israel with rockets and UAVs. We order the IDF to carry out a powerful preventative attack to remove the threat," the Prime Minister stated.

"The IDF destroyed thousands of short-range rockets, that were all meant to hit our citizens and forces in the Galilee. In addition, the IDF intercepted all of the UAVs that Hezbollah launched at a strategic target in central Israel."

Netanyahu added: "We are striking Hezbollah with surprising crushing blows. Three weeks ago, we eliminated its military chief and today we foiled its attack plans. Nasrallah in Beirut and Khamenei in Tehran must know that this is another step to change the situation in the north and to bring our residents home safely. And I reiterate- this is not the end of the story."