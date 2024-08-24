During operations by the IDF's 7th Brigade on the outskirts of Deir al-Balah, the soldiers dismantled terrorist infrastructure and have so far eliminated dozens of terrorists.

Soldiers of the Yahalom unit and the 82nd Battalion located and dismantled an underground tunnel route of the Islamic Jihad, approximately 500 meters long.

During an additional operation, in a raid on a terrorist compound, the troops of the 77th Battalion located weapons, including military vests and grenades.

Additionally, the soldiers located a rocket launcher ready to fire.

On Friday, the IDF dismantled a kilometer-long tunnel near Rafah.

While the tunnel route was located and investigated in the past few weeks, the troops located explosives, electrical infrastructure, and blast doors.

During the operations in the area, the troops identified terrorist activity carried out in and around the tunnel route. Last week (August 11th, 2024), observers of the Gaza Division identified a Hamas terrorist cell that emerged out of the tunnel shaft in the Gaza Strip in order to attack our troops. Directed by the Southern Gaza Brigade’s fire control center, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorists.