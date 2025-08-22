תיעוד מתקיפות משגרי הרקטות של ארגון הטרור חמאס ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

Guided by IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, the IDF struck the launching post from which mortars were fired during the attempted attack against IDF troops by Hamas terrorists on Wednesday.

In addition, the IDF struck a launch site in the Deir al Balah area, which had ready-to-launch rockets aimed toward Israeli territory.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops are operating on the outskirts of Gaza City, locating and dismantling terrorist infrastructure above and underground. Over the past day, the troops eliminated terrorists and struck a structure used by terrorists for military activity and a weapons storehouse in the Zeitoun area.

Simultaneously, IDF troops are operating in the Jabaliya area and on the outskirts of Gaza City to eliminate terrorists and dismantle terrorist infrastructure sites.

In the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops are operating to demolish buildings used by Hamas terrorists in the Khan Yunis area, including a hideout. The forces also eliminated terrorists and destroyed military structures.