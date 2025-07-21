For the first time since the war began, IDF forces launched ground maneuvers on Monday in southern Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The force is led by the Golani Brigade Combat Team and includes both engineering and armoured forces.

The ground operation began in the afternoon, after preparatory air and artillery strikes overnight and throughout the morning.

The ground maneuvers come one day after IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a message demanding that Gazans in southwestern Deir al-Balah evacuate the area.

"The IDF continues to operate with great force to destroy the enemy's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure in the area, as it expands its activities in this region to operate in an area it has not operated in before. For your safety, evacuate the area immediately and move south toward Al-Mawasi," Adraee stated.

The IDF has so far refrained from operating in the central Gaza "refugee" camps and Deir al-Balah for fear of harming the hostages being held in the area. In the previous releases of hostages, some hostages were released from the area, and footage from there showed buildings unharmed.