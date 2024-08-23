Since the beginning of the war, the IDF has been working to dismantle and neutralize the Hamas terrorist organization's underground infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

Troops of the Southern Gaza Brigade and the Combat Engineering Unit of the Gaza Division, in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit, located and dismantled a Hamas underground attack tunnel route in the Rafah area.

The tunnel route that was dismantled was approximately one kilometer in length.

While the tunnel route was located and investigated in the past few weeks, the troops located explosives, electrical infrastructure, and blast doors.

During the operations in the area, the troops identified terrorist activity carried out in and around the tunnel route. Last week (August 11th, 2024), observers of the Gaza Division identified a Hamas terrorist cell that emerged out of the tunnel shaft in the Gaza Strip in order to attack our troops. Directed by the Southern Gaza Brigade’s fire control center, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorists.