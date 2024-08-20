In a complaint to the United Nations (UN) Security Council, Lebanon claims that the sonic booms of IDF flyovers of Beirut constitute a violation of sovereignty and collective punishment.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry noted that in its complaint to the Security Council, Lebanon condemned the "blatant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and its airspace and the Security Council's Resolution No. 1701."

According to Lebanon, the Israeli Air Force also violate the provisions of international humanitarian law, which prohibit collective punishment and terrorizing the public, significantly affecting weaker sectors of society, such as children.

Air Force planes have repeatedly broken the sound barrier in flights over Lebanon, mainly over Beirut, to send a deterrent message to Hezbollah, indicating that the IDF is prepared to strike in Beirut if the organization launches rockets toward civilian targets or extends the range of rocket launches in response to the assassination of Hezbollah's chief of staff by Israel.

Reports from Lebanon indicate expressions of panic among residents due to the Air Force flights and residents leaving the Dahieh area in Beirut, which is considered a Hezbollah stronghold and a preferred target for Israeli strikes in a full-scale conflict.

On Monday night, the IDF attacked deep in Lebanon, approximately 70-80 km from the border. There was a series of strikes in the Ein Nabi Sheit area, deep in Lebanon.

The IDF claimed that it had targeted several Hezbollah weapons depots in the Bekaa area, deep in Lebanon. Secondary explosions were identified after the strikes, indicating the presence of many weapons in the targeted warehouses.

Additionally, Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked and eliminated Hassan Ali Hassan, a senior operative in the rocket and missile unit in the Yaroun area of Hezbollah, in the Dir Qanoun area in southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, on Monday, an IDF force from Division 91 identified a terrorist cell operating in a Hezbollah military structure in the At Taybe area in southern Lebanon. Fighter jets attacked the building where the terrorists were operating.