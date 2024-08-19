As US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visits Israel during the negotiations for a hostage and ceasefire deal, the Tikva Forum hostages' families appealed to him, asking him not to provide support for Hamas through his statements or actions.

According to the families from the Tikva Forum, by visiting Israel specifically during the negotiations and exerting pressure on Israel, Secretary Blinken plays into Hamas's hands.

The Tikva Forum wrote to the Secretary of State, "Dear Secretary Blinken, Welcome to Israel. These are fateful days."

"As Hamas sees the tremendous pressure placed on the Israeli government and its leadership to end the war and give up Israel's stategic accomplishments, Hamas raises its price accordingly.

"We respect the United States, but our primary responsibility to our nation is to ensure that we will be able to live securely the day after the deal. The only way to achieve this, is total victory over an enemy that has sworn, over and over, to destroy Israel. And to repeat Oct. 7 again and again. These are no idle threats.

"Only total victory will bring home all 115 of our hostages, and allow the traumatized evacuees of the Southern border communities to return home safely.

"We plead with you - don't put your weight behind Hamas; support our Prime Minister so that we can win this war and bring them all home."

"These words were written by the Tikva Forum of Hostages' Families, to make it clear to the US representative that it's imperative the US does not support an irresponsible and irrational deal," the forum's letter concluded.