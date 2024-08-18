From a Jewish point of view, it is very sad that this is the best Joe Biden could do: His "great" legacy is now going to be the non-Jewish Kamala Harris and her Jewish spouse Doug Emhoff.

What is this world coming to you may ask, if you are an identified Jew, have people, especially non-observant Jewish people, no shame any more? The answer is no they don't, they actually think it's great!

Back in 2020, I wrote an article for Israel National News: "Interfaith marriage in our time: Joe Biden has children who intermarried with Jews" in which I said: "Those around Joe Biden, like Kamala Harris and his two children, are married to Jews (one son who passed away was apparently also married to a Jewish woman). Biden's choice for secretary of state Antony Blinken is apparently also Jewish and married to a Christian woman. This is the Silent Holocaust in action, and it is not so silent. There are real implications for Israel in this situation. What type of influence will Joe Biden be under with the intermarried Blinken and Harris and other top-ranked Biden people who are Jewish or married to Jews all around him? What impact will this situation have on his policies to Israel and its own set of more than six million Jews living there?"

Now, almost four years later, we know: The Biden-Harris crowd really don't like Israel and put all sorts of pressure on it hampering the fight against the Arabs of Hamas and Hezbollah; like Obama and unlike Trump they tilted towards the Iranians who instigated Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis to fight Israel and even attacked Israel directly.

The Biden people held back vital armaments that Israel needs to fight its genocidal enemies;

Kamala goes around expressing sympathy for the Palestinian Arabs and their feelings;

anti-Semitism is on the rise and and at perilous levels in the USA and internationally;

they excoriate legitimate democratically elected government ministers of Israel like Ministers Smotrich and Ben Gvir like pariahs;

they coddle up to and do not categorically rebuke and unambiguously denounce anti-Semitic statements and behavior by hateful elected US representatives like Arab terrorist loving ingrates such as Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and their ilk;

they treat the democratically elected prime minister of Israel like a skunk to be held a pole's length away while looking the other way as the Ayatollahs in Tehran threaten the Jews of Israel with a Holocaust;

the vaunted United States Navy is impotent in the face of the Yemeni Houthis' attacks on international shipping on the high seas

No wonder the overall picture looks bleak!

One can only conclude that when secular, liberal, assimilated Jews marry non-Jews (without their converting) it can ONLY result in not just bad tidings for the Jewish People but in policies and real actions that harm the security and well-being, especially, of the Jews living in Israel.

There is a teaching in Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers) (4:2) that "Aveira Goreret Aveira", that "a sin/transgression brings another sin/transgression" in its wake and that seems to be the case with the Biden-Harris Jewish assimilation and intermarriage train wreck that brings forth nothing particularly good politically, nationally, internationally.

What do the Biden-Harris team really have to show for themselves as leaders of America? The enemies of America correctly judged them as very weak and therefore it is no wonder that Russia launched an all-out war against Ukraine, Iran's proxies Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis launched all out war against Israel. Add to that a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, tens of millions of illegal aliens pouring into America across its undefended borders, pro-Hamas demonstrations across America as brazen Arab terrorist lovers taunt the ineffectiveness of the police and law enforcement forces, and on it goes.

When choosing her vice presidential running mate, Kamala did truth a great favor by showing her true Arab and Muslim loving colors. She rejected proudly Jewish governor of Pennysylvania Josh Shapiro who is a graduate of an American Jewish Hebrew day school, spent time on a kibbutz and did some paramilitary training in Israel and even got engaged to his wife in Jerusalem.

Instead she went with the dark horse candidate Tim Walz the governor of Minnesota about whom various stories are beginning to leak out, among them that he is a strong supporter of the Islamic Somali community of Minnesota and is an avid supporter of anti-Semite Ilahn Omar. He reportedly gave about $100,000 to a radical Islamic organization and Imam in his state. He refused service in Iraq when he was in the US National Guard and was photographed demonstrating against Republican President George W. Bush. He has been to Communist China many times and even spent his honeymoon there.

By all accounts Walz shares Kamala Harris's extreme leftist agenda. Oh yes, and he will make a good lap dog for Kamala because unlike the brainy and independent Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, the underwhelming Minnesota Governor Tim Walz only made it as far as being a sergeant major non-commissioned officer. Mediocrity finds mediocrity and America may have to pay a high price for that.

In an opinion piece by Nick Solheim published in Newsweek (Aug 6, 2024) "Tim Walz Has Been a Disaster for Minnesotans" it is argued that:

-As governor of Minnesota, Walz has governed as a radical tyrant.

-On immigration, crime, and education, Walz is considerably to the Left of not only the average American, but the average elected Democrat.

-He is the vice-presidential pick of the radical Left.

-The state of Minnesota was home to 25 percent of all ISIS recruits in the United States, largely due to the deluge of immigrants from Somalia—it is now the largest Somali community outside Somalia itself.

-Despite the subsequent increase in terrorist recruitment, carjackings, and the informal renaming of an entire neighborhood in Minneapolis as "Little Mogadishu," Walz says the flood must continue. "Refugees strengthen our communities," he said in 2019.

-Under Walz's tenure, Minnesota has become a war zone. Once heralded as one of the least crime-ridden states in the nation, violent homicides in Minnesota are now up 71 percent. Carjackings in Minneapolis are up 548 percent.

-Lest anyone forget about the "mostly peaceful" George Floyd riots in 2020, here's a reminder of what those looked like: police precincts burned to the ground, hard-earned business destroyed, and unprecedented violence—that is Tim Walz's public safety legacy in Minnesota.

-Those images don't even take into account Walz's support of the radical Minnesota Freedom Fund, from which he's appointed employees to the State Sentencing Commission.

-It's worth noting that Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has also publicly supported and raised money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund. The fund became a national topic of conversation thanks to Harris' support. It has paid tens of millions of dollars in cash bail for violent criminals, many of whom are repeat offenders.

-Harris and Walz, who have both supported the "Defund the Police" movement in local and national media, are the most radical presidential ticket on crime and policing in recent history. Their election would make America less safe abroad and, more importantly, at home.

-The reality is that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are the most radical Democratic presidential ticket in all of modern American history. On all issues that matter to everyday Americans—immigration, crime, education, and foreign policy—they are regime ideologues actively seeking to destabilize our great nation.

-The election of a Harris/Walz ticket would spell an end to America's days of glory.

Every American president becomes a lame duck leader as his term comes to a close. In the case of Joe Biden he becomes more of a dead duck than anything else because of the self-admission by his resignation from running for president due to his mental, cognitive and physical decline. He cannot utter a few sentences coherently in public without making blatant mistakes about the simplest points.

This is a very dangerous time for America and the world as America's leader is shown to be not just an emperor with no clothes but as a president with no mind.

There are still five months to go until the next president of the United States is inaugurated in January 2025. During that time you have the incredibly shrinking Biden giving way to the suddenly hyper-active Kamala who has no real power except that she can cause great harm to America's vital strategic interests by misspeaking.

Russia and China and all the enemies of the United States must be watching with profound glee and dropped jaws as the mightiest nation on Earth is left leaderless and rudderless with no one really in charge since Biden is seemingly virtually senile in all but name and Kamala takes on the role of a school-girl cheerleader for the far left.

In the meantime Israel is stuck in a duel-to-the-death struggle with Iran and and its proxies, Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen as well as other Iran-backed terrorist organizations in Iraq and Syria taking pot shots at Israel since they feel that they can get away with murder, literally.

Paradoxically there may be a silver lining for Israel in this twilight zone lacuna that the Biden-Harris combination of declining factors represents that in practical effect allows Israel to act in a more unhindered and unencumbered and in a more direct fashion in attacking its stubborn terrorist enemies in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iran without fear of too much American backlash or by ignoring any backlash at all.

With every crisis situation come great opportunities and the challenge for Israel's military and political leadership at this time, during the five months still open until the inauguration of the next American president, whoever that may be, is to take full advantage of this gap and hiatus in American leadership in the awkward transition of Democrat candidates from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris.

Rabbi Yitschak Rudominwas born to Holocaust survivor parents in Israel, grew up in South Africa, and lives in Brooklyn, NY. He is an alumnus of Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin and of Teachers College–Columbia University. He heads the Jewish Professionals Institute dedicated to Jewish Adult Education and Outreach – Kiruv Rechokim. He was the Director of the Belzer Chasidim's Sinai Heritage Center of Manhattan 1988. He is the author of The Second World War and Jewish Education in America: The Fall and Rise of Orthodoxy.

Contact Rabbi Yitschak Rudomin at [email protected]

...

[Message clipped] View entire message