US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, on Wednesday warned all sides not to undermine Gaza ceasefire talks set to open in Doha on Thursday, AFP reported.

Blinken and Al-Thani in a telephone call stated that "no party in the region should take actions that would undermine efforts to reach a deal," the US State Department said.

The two discussed "efforts to calm tensions in the region and the importance of finalizing a ceasefire in Gaza," it added.

Blinken also spoke Wednesday with the top diplomat of Egypt. In recent days he has also consulted Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, along with Israel.

The conversation comes a day before a summit in Doha, hosted by the US, Qatar and Egypt to discuss a ceasefire and hostage release deal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday approved the departure of the Israeli delegation to the summit.

Last week, the leaders of the US, Egypt and Qatar issued a statement calling on Israel and Hamas to hold a summit to finalize the deal.

While Israel said it would take part in the summit, Hamas announced on Sunday that it refuses to send representatives to the negotiations.

The US has been pushing a three-phase proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release deal which Biden outlined in late May.

Biden has indicated that both Israel and Hamas had agreed to the outline and reiterated his determination to implement the proposal, even though Hamas rejected the Biden outline shortly after he presented it.