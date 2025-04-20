Survivor of Hamas captivity Emily Damari responded on Sunday to Minister Miri Regev's announcement that she has been chosen to light a celebratory torch at the Independence Day opening ceremony at Mount Herzl.

In a video published to Instagram, Damari said: "I returned from Hamas captivity, I went out from darkness to the light, and today, I was notified that I'm going to light a torch at the Independence Day ceremony for the hostages who are waiting to return home to their families. I have been granted the privilege to do this, and I have no words to explain how excited I am.

"I want to express thanks for the privilege, thank you to the soldiers of the Israel Defence Force who sacrifice their lives so that we could wave the flag every day. Am Israel chai!" Damari added.

אמילי דמארי מגיבה לבחירתה להשאת משואה ביום העצמאות מהאינסטגרם

Emily Damari's response

Minister Regev explained the decision to choose Damari to light the torch: "Emily is an extraordinary Israeli hero who has entered all our hearts and has become a symbol of inspiration and victory. Her steadfastness in the face of the hardships of captivity and the immense resilience she displayed upon her return were an emotional expression of the strength of the Israeli spirit and the hope that beats within it.

"The choice of Emily represents the immense appreciation we hold for the bravery of those who have survived captivity and our commitment to the swift return of all 59 of our brothers and sisters who are still held in the Gaza Strip," she added.

Emily was captured on October 7 from her home in the Gaza Strip. During her abduction, she was shot at close range, resulting in the loss of two fingers and injuries to her leg. Emily returned to Israel after 471 days in the Gaza Strip. Since her return, she has not stopped working for the return of all hostages to their homes.

השרה רגב מודיעה לאמילי דמארי על הבחירה בה דוברות

Minister Miri Regev notifies Emily Damari that she wad chosen to light a torch