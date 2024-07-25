Negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal are in their "closing stages," a US official said Wednesday, according to the AFP news agency.

"We believe it's in the closing stages and a deal is closeable," the senior administration official said on condition of anonymity.

The official said that the initial phase of the deal will include women, men over 50 and sick and wounded hostages.

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to discuss the details during their meeting on Thursday.

The official said the remaining obstacles are bridgeable and there will be more meetings aimed at reaching a deal over the next week.