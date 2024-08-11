Hamas announced on Sunday that it refuses to send representatives to the next round of negotiations which are expected to begin on August 15th.

The discussions were set to begin on Thursday seemingly in Doha, Qatar. According to Hamas, "We call on the mediators to present a plan to implement what we agreed to on July 2nd, instead of holding new negotiations."

The organization further stated: "Additional rounds of talks or new offers will only provide cover for the occupation's aggression and will give it time to win the war of destruction."

Earlier in the day a "defense official" told reporters that it was possible to reach a hostage as early as the coming days and if it is missed there would not be another chance.

Israel insists on receiving the names of 33 hostages who will be released in the deal. On its part, Hamas demands to decide which terrorists are released in the deal.