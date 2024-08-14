Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the departure of the Israeli delegation to Doha tomorrow, as well as the mandate for conducting the negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage deal.

The US, Egypt, and Qatar are hosting a summit tomorrow in the hopes of finalizing a ceasefire deal.

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he expects Iran to back down from its threats to attack Israel if a ceasefire deal with Hamas is reached this week.

“That’s my expectation,” Biden told reporters when asked if he believes Iran will not strike if a deal is signed.

Iranian officials have also signalled that a ceasefire could prompt them to delay or cancel their expected attack.

The Hamas terrorist organization has indicated that it will not participate in the summit tomorrow.