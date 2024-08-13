A car with two terrorists inside exploded near Hebron on Tuesday evening, in what appears to be a “work accident”.

The two terrorists who were in the vehicle were seriously injured, and two other people were injured as well, according to Palestinian Arab reports.

There were no Israeli casualties in the incident. It appears the car contained explosives that were intended to be used against Israelis in a terror attack.

Such “work accidents” occur from time to time , mostly in the Gaza Strip, when terrorists mishandle an explosive device .

In August of last year, an explosion ripped through a Hamas site in the central Gaza Strip, killing Ashraf Hussein, a member of Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades.

The Qassam Brigades acknowledged that Hussein was killed in what the group described as an “accidental explosion”.