Israel’s political-security cabinet approved a series of far-reaching decisions on Sunday that significantly alter the legal and civil framework governing Judea and Samaria.

The measures, advanced by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defense Minister Israel Katz and formulated by the Settlement Administration within the Defense Ministry, are aimed at removing long-standing regulatory barriers, repealing Jordanian-era legislation, and accelerating settlement development in the area.

A central decision concerns land management. Until now, land registries in Judea and Samaria were classified, unlike those within the Green Line, complicating land transactions and enabling fraudulent activity. The cabinet ordered the removal of confidentiality and the publication of land registries, a move intended to increase transparency and facilitate lawful land acquisition.

The cabinet also repealed a Jordanian law that prohibited the sale of real estate to Jews. Previously, Jewish buyers were required to purchase land through registered companies and obtain special transaction permits from the Civil Administration. Under the new policy, the transaction permit requirement has been eliminated and the ban on sales to foreigners lifted, allowing Jews to purchase land under procedures similar to those used in central Israeli cities In addition, the requirement for approval from the Deputy Commander for Land Registration has been replaced with professional qualification standards, easing restrictions in the local real estate market.

Another decision affects planning authority in Hebron. Following prolonged delays attributed to the Palestinian municipality, building permit authority for Jewish areas near the Cave of the Patriarchs and other holy sites will be transferred directly to the Civil Administration’s planning bodies. This change is intended to streamline planning processes and eliminate the need for ad-hoc authority transfers. The cabinet also approved granting full municipal powers to the Hebron Directorate, enabling it to independently address residents’ needs and enforce local regulations.

Rachel’s Tomb will also receive an administrative upgrade. Due to its location within Bethlehem’s municipal boundaries, the site has lacked consistent municipal services. The cabinet approved the creation of a dedicated municipal directorate to oversee sanitation, waste removal, landscaping, and routine maintenance at the site.

In addition, the cabinet decided to expand state oversight and enforcement activities in Areas A and B, focusing on water violations, damage to archaeological sites, and environmental hazards affecting the broader region.

Another strategic move involves the renewal of the government committee responsible for land purchases. The committee, inactive for approximately two decades, will resume operations to enable proactive state acquisition of land in Judea and Samaria, with the stated goal of preserving land reserves for future settlement.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the decisions reflect a clear policy to strengthen Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria and reinforce the settlement enterprise. He described the region as central to Israel’s security and national interests and emphasized the government’s commitment to legal certainty and equal civil conditions for Israelis throughout the country.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich characterized the measures as a fundamental shift, saying they end what he described as discriminatory legal conditions and normalize daily life in Judea and Samaria. He said the government intends to continue removing bureaucratic obstacles and expanding settlement activity throughout the area.