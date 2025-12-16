הדלקת נרות בקסבה צילום: באדיבות המצלם

In a festive and emotional event, the lighting of the second Hanukkah candle was held Monday evening at the Valero House in the Hebron Kasbah [city center], marking the first such ceremony at the site in 96 years.

The candle lighting was conducted by students of the Shavei Hebron Yeshiva, who recently returned to the historic building from which the Jewish community was expelled following the 1929 massacre. The ceremony was attended by Hebron Brigade Commander Col. Shahar Barkai and the head of the yeshiva, Rabbi Hananel Etrog.

Following the lighting of the candles, participants studied Torah, sang, and danced together with the yeshiva students inside the building, which has returned to Jewish hands after many decades.