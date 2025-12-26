Security forces launched an intensive search operation on Thursday after a civilian reported seeing a woman in uniform enter an Arab vehicle near the Elias Junction, close to Kiryat Arba.

The report raised serious concerns for the soldier’s safety, leading Border Police and IDF forces to operate in the area for several hours. They reviewed security camera footage and coordinated with additional agencies to locate her.

It was later clarified that the incident involved a Border Police soldier who had entered Area A in violation of regulations. She had traveled to the city of Yatta to visit her boyfriend, a local resident.

Israeli security officials contacted their counterparts on the Palestinian Arab side, and with their assistance, the soldier was extracted from the city and returned to Israeli security forces. She is currently providing testimony and explaining her version of events.

Commenting on the incident, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “Earlier today, a report was received from security forces regarding an Israeli who entered a Palestinian vehicle at the Elias junction.”

“Upon the receiving of the report, security forces operated to locate her. No injuries were reported.”

“We emphasize that the entry of Israeli civilians into Area A is dangerous and prohibited by law,” the statement stressed.